"It will help to strengthen...":Bangladesh Minister inaugurates Bangladesh 5th Film Festival

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 27 : Bangladesh Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Hasan Mahmud, on Thursday, inaugrated Bangladesh Fifth Film Festival and said that the increase in exchange of cultural activities and groups will strengthen ties between both countries.

He said that this film festival will have more exchange of cultural activities."

He added, "It will bring together people of India and Bangladesh and it will work very positively that's why we are regularly organising this film festival."

"Through this Film Festival, both countries will exchange cultural activities and cultural groups which can strengthen ties between both countries and between people also."

Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata, Andalib Elias said, "This time, we are having the festival for the fifth time in a row. Last year, we held it in October, but this time, we pushed it a bit ahead because of huge success and a large number of audience and spectators last year."

"Today, we had an inauguration show followed by a cultural performance where Bangladesh’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Hasan Mahmud was the chief guest. We also had Bratya Basu, Minister for Education of West Bengal as a guest of Honour."

Andalib Elias said, "The film festival will start on July 29-31, and will screen 20 feature films, two short films and two documentaries."

"Please come to the event, please see the movies and give us feedback to improve for the next year's Sixth Film Festival," he concluded.

