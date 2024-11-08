"It would be a dream": Ryan Reynolds addresses rumours of hosting Oscars 2025

Washington [US], November 8 : Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is unlikely to host the Oscars 2025, but he is open to the possibility in the future, reported People.

He opened up on the reports about him and Hugh Jackman as the choices for hosting the award ceremony.

"No, I don't, historically speaking, that is a difficult job, you know," said Reynolds, adding, "We've had people that have come before us that did it flawlessly, I think, and you've had people who are so talented and just based on what's happening out there in the zeitgeist you're like, 'Oh, that was hard. It's a very hard job.' "

"It would be a dream to do it one day. I'll say that," he added. "I'm really just spending the year writing a movie for myself, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy to do that is not Marvel, and that's kind of it."

In July, Jimmy Kimmel had declined to host the ceremony for the fifth time. Comedian John Mulaney also declined the gig.

In October, Reynolds and Jackman were in talks to host the ceremony. Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler, and Dwayne Johnson had been approached as potential hosts, according to People.

Jackman previously hosted the 81st Oscars back in 2009. He has also hosted the Tony Awards on four separate occasions.

Meanwhile, Ryan and Hugh shared screen space in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'.

The film showcases the immense popularity of the franchise and the star power of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

The storyline kicks off with Wade Wilson, played by Reynolds, grappling with a mundane civilian life after hanging up his mercenary cape.

However, when an existential crisis threatens his world, Wade must don the Deadpool persona once more, persuading a very reluctant Wolverine to join him on this chaotic adventure.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film features a stellar cast that includes returning favourites such as Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Jennifer Garner as Elektra.

