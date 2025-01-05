Italian-turned-Indian Anjana Giri invites the world to 2025 Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 5 : At the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj there are devotees and seers from across the world. Angela whose spiritual journey from Italy to India has been nothing short of transformative is one of them.

Thirty years ago, she arrived in India, drawn to the deep-rooted spiritual practices of Sanatan Dharma. Since then, she has fully embraced Hinduism, becoming an active member of the Atal Akhada and a passionate advocate of Hindutva.

Currently, Angela, now Atal Akhada's Anjana Giri- is engaged in weaving a special bag for her Guruji, which will be used during the grand Maha Kumbh Mela in 2025.

In a conversation with ANI, she said, "The ancient culture of India is the best...This (Sanatana) is the philosophy of living...Indian philosophy says that you are God, God is inside you. You are a part of God.."

Anjana Giri, who has spent the last three decades immersed in the culture and spirituality of India, has also extended a warm invitation to the entire world to join her in experiencing the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela.

"It's a big 'mela'. It's too much energy here...It's a big meeting of love. Everyone here is happy...", she said.

Her love for Indian culture is reflected in her personal life as well. Angela named her 27-year-old son Mahesh, inspired by her deep devotion to the trinity of Hindu godsBrahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh (Shiva).

Her son now works as a software engineer, carrying the name with pride as a symbol of his mother's spiritual journey.

A large number of foreign devotees are also arriving at the "Kriyayoga Ashram and Research Institute Of Swami Yogi Satyam" camp at Mahakumbhand to participate in yoga classes.

Swami Bhavanand, a resident of Brazil and Kriya Yoga trainer at the Kriyayoga Ashram and Research Institute of Swami Yogi Satyam said that Kriya Yoga and the Kumbh Mela are inseparable."I realized that Kriya Yoga and Kumbh Mela are one because every year Guruji organizes a program at the Kumbh Mela, and devotees from the world come every year. Now, many foreigners are coming every year," Swami Bhavanand told ANI.

Swami Bhavanand recalled his first visit to India saying, "I came here in 2007; it was Ardha Kumbh Mela. As I entered the camp, I started practising Kriya Yoga and I felt so much peace and joy. I have traveled all over the world, practiced different spiritualities, and never knew the importance of a true guru. When I met Guruji and Kriya Yoga, I realized that Kriya Yoga is a complete science that joins all different spiritualities, all different religions. Through Kriya Yoga meditation, we can experience what Lord Krishna has said: 'I am present in the heart of all, all are present in my heart.' We can experience this through the practice of Kriya Yoga."

The Mahakumbh, which is held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, in Prayagraj. The main bathing rituals, known as the Shahi Snan (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

