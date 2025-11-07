It’s a Baby Boy: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Welcome Their First Child; Couple Make Joint Announcement

Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have welcomed their first child - a baby boy. The star couple shared the happy news with fans on Friday, posting a joint statement. Their post, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. — Katrina & Vicky.”On September 23, the duo announced that they are expecting their first child, calling it “the best chapter of our lives.”Katrina and Vicky, got married in a private ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2021.