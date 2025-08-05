"It's a beautiful balance": Lizzo talks about her weight loss journey

Washington DC [US], August 5 : Amid singer and rapper Lizzo's weight loss transformation, she shared that she has cultivated a "very sustainable" way of living as she opts for healthier habits, E! News reported.

As the 'Juice' singer undergoes a weight loss journey, she has opened up on how she manages to maintain the parts of her lifestyle she enjoys without sacrificing her health goals, describing it as "very sustainable."

"It's a beautiful balance where it's like, if you allow yourself to have something, you can enjoy it without overindulging and hurting yourself," shared Lizzo, adding, "I'm so proud of myself for overcoming that."

"Body positivity has nothing to do with staying the same," she explained. "Body positivity is the radical act of daring to exist loudly and proudly in a society that told you you shouldn't exist."

Lizzo added, "I got the same belly, the same thighsI think I'm just a smaller version," E! News reported.

She recently shared that she has found a healthier balance when it comes to interacting with backlash.

"I've been cancelled a lot," she said during a June appearance on the Therapuss podcast. "I shouldn't say I've been cancelled, because I'm still going, but I've gotten backlash a lot," E! News reported.

Lizzo shared why she stopped reading online comments two years ago."All viral ain't good viral. The internet don't know that they think all viral is good viral. It's not," the singer said on an earlier episode of the talk show Therapuss with Jake Shane.

After the host shared that all press is not good press, Lizzo said that sometimes when her content is going viral, she tends to have an "anxiety attack."

"And I'll be like 'Oh ..., what did I do wrong? I did something wrong, because I don't read comments anymore and I don't have context with anything anymore. I live in a bubble," she said, as per the outlet.The rapper shared that she stopped reading comments "about two years ago," and it has been "liberating."

"I never scrolled through my comments because that sounds like hell but also TikTok comments got so mean," she said, adding, "You know when I really stopped after the very backhanded compliments trend," which she described as a trend where people give mean comments by tricking you with a "cute emoji and say something evil."

