"It's a beautiful spiritual place": Ravi Mohan attends Bhasma Aarti at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 5 : Tamil actor Ravi Mohan attended the sacred Bhasma Aarti at the revered Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on the occasion of Karthik Purnima on Wednesday.

This divine ritual is considered one of the most significant spiritual practices dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Ravi Mohan expressed his happiness after offering prayers to Lord Shiva at the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, saying that he feels "energised" after attending the Bhasma Aarti at the temple.

"I am very happy to be here in the Mahakaleshwar temple. I am feeling very energised. It's a beautiful spiritual place. So many people come to the god, and he makes them all happy every single time. Many of the people here, including the committee members and everyone, thank you very much for letting me be here. It has been a great experience," said Ravi Mohan.

Bhasma Aarti (offering with ashes) is one of the most revered rituals at the Mahakal temple, and it is performed during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 AM. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

As per the temple traditions, the ritual begins with the opening of Baba Mahakal's doors in the early hours, followed by a holy bath with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey.

The deity is then adorned with hemp and sandalwood before the unique Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti take place, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums and the resonating sound of conch shells.

As for Ravi Mohan, the actor was last seen in the film Kadhalikka Neramillai. The actor starred alongside Nithiya Menon in the lead role.

