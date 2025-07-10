"It's a blessing...She is an inspiration": Anupam Kher thanks President Murmu for accepting his invitation to watch his film 'Tanvi The Great'

New Delhi [India], July 10 : Legendary actor Anupam Kher feels honoured as President Droupadi Murmu has accepted his invitation to watch his upcoming directorial 'Tanvi The Great' ahead of the release.

Speaking with ANI, Kher expressed his gratitude to the President, calling her a "true inspiration".

"We are very honoured that President Droupadi Murmu has accepted our invitation to watch our film. She is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. It is a great honour for us that before the release our film will be watched by the President of our country. She is a perfect example of different but no less...Look at her journey...where she has come from and where she has reached today. There can be no greater source of inspiration than her," Kher said.

"Before the release, many people go to the temple of God, perform puja, or pray...I wanted in a different manner. I feel that if our President watches our film, then this film can receive a lot of blessings..," he added.

The film's screening for the President is scheduled to be held on July 11 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

'Tanvi The Great' follows the story of Tanvi Raina, who lives with her mother Vidya (played by Pallavi Joshi) and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina. Inspired by her late father, Samar Raina's service in the army, she sets out to follow in his footsteps.

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Karan Tacker, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen. It is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with NFDC and is set to release worldwide in cinemas on July 18, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor