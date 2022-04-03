It’s a boy, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa finally become parents

Comedienne-host Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have welcomed a baby boy in their life. This is the couple’s first child.

Harsh on his Instagram shared this news he wrote, “It’s a BOY ❤️."

After three months of pregnancy, the couple announced a YouTube vlog. Earlier, Bharti revealed she did not even realize that she was pregnant for 2.5 months, “When I got pregnant, for two and a half months, I did not even realize it. Mote logon ka pata nahi chalta. I am eating, shooting, running around, dancing on Dance Deewane. Then I thought let's just check it once. When I did, I put the test down and came outside. When I went back to it and saw the two lines, I told Harsh about it. So that was a surprise for us. We did not plan that this is the right time to have a baby" said Bharti.