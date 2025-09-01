"It's a celebration": Amanda Seyfried opens up on 'The Testament of Ann Lee'

Washington, DC [US], September 1 : Actress and singer Amanda Seyfried discussed her recent project, 'The Testament of Ann Lee', which premiered in the main competition at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival today, according to Variety.

'The Testament of Ann Lee' is a historical drama musical film co-written and directed by Mona Fastvold. It stars Amanda Seyfried as Ann Lee, the 18th-century founder of the Christian sect the Shakers.

Another highlight of the film is that Seyfried sings on screen for the first time since 'Mamma Mia 2'.

While talking about the film, Amanda said, "It's a celebration. It's an experience. It's unlike anything, so it is hard to describe for me as somebody who's not very good at describing things. But it felt very brave, and it felt very scary. But once we were shooting that lifted," as quoted by Variety.

If she loved singing on screen, the ace star shared, "I did. I love singing. And I love the way it makes me feel when I'm acting. After the first week in the studio working on the two main songs before we started shooting, it felt great because I understood exactly what it was and what Mona wanted. But I do remember Mona just laying on the floor with me and my dog (Seyfried's nearly 16-year-old Australian Shepherd, Finn) in the studio in Budapest while I was singing and trying to get closer to Ann Lee's grief."

Seyfried has been part of several films, including 'Jennifer's Body', 'Dear John', 'Letters to Juliet', 'Les Miserables', 'Lovelace', 'First Reformed', and 'You Should Have Left'. She earned widespread acclaim and nominations for the Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Marion Davies in David Fincher's Mank (2020). In 2022, Seyfried won a Golden Globe Award and Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress for her performance as Elizabeth Holmes in the limited series The Dropout.

The actor further discussed the kind of projects she is willing to do after 'The Testament of Ann Lee', "I want to do comedy so bad. So I have "The Housemaid" coming out. I have a huge tentpole movie coming out on Christmas Day, starring Sydney Sweeney, and also featuring "Ann Lee." I don't know how to explain "The Housemaid," but we watched it the other night and I haven't had that much fun in a theatre I don't know the last time I laughed that much. And it was my own movie! I had a blast making it and playing this wacky, nutso character that no one has really seen me do. It's like a party, that movie. Honestly, I love it so much that I might actually creep out after Christmas dinner and see it," reported Variety.

