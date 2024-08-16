"It's a collective celebration": Sharmila Tagore on Gulmohar winning National Film Award

New Delhi [India], August 16 : Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, who made her acting comeback after 13 years with Gulmohar, is thrilled that the film won the Best Film award at the 2024 National Film Awards.

In an interview withfollowing the award announcement, Tagore expressed her delight, saying, "The National Award is the highest honour in the country, and I'm really happy that Gulmohar received it, along with the award for the dialogues. I'm absolutely thrilled."

She emphasized the importance of teamwork in the film's success, saying, "It was wonderful to work as a team. It's a collective celebration because every character was important in the film."

Tagore described the recognition as a "wonderful appreciation" and added, "The film has had a wonderful journey since its release on OTT. The audience and people have liked it, and it has received lots and lots of rewards and appreciation from various forums. But the National Award is the icing on the cake because it's the highest award, and I'm really happy with the recognition."

The 70th National Film Awards were announced on Friday in the national capital.

The jury included Rahul Rawail as Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury, Nila Madhab Panda as Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury, and Gangadhar Mudalair as Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.

In addition to Gulmohar, the Malayalam film Kadhikan, Ponniyin Selvan Part-1, and Sanjoy Salil Chowdhury received Special Mentions.

Directed by Rahul V. Chittella, Gulmohar follows the Batra family as they prepare to move out of their 34-year-old family home, Gulmohar. The film explores how this transition prompts the family to rediscover the bonds that have held them together amidst secrets and insecurities.

The cast includes Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, and Suraj Sharma in lead roles.

