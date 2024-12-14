"It's a completely original character crafted for him": Varun Dhawan on Salman Khan's role in 'Baby John'

New Delhi [India], December 14 : Actor Varun Dhawan expressed his admiration for superstar Salman Khan and spoke candidly about the impact of Khan's role in the upcoming film Baby John.

During a press conference in New Delhi, Dhawan shared his experience of working with Salman Khan, saying, "It is wonderful. I think whenever you get a chance to work with such a big superstar, a megastar, such a magnanimous human being, it's amazing."

Salman Khan is set to make a special appearance in the film. Dhawan revealed that Khan's role is unique and promises a lasting impression.

"It's a completely original character crafted for him by Atlee sir. There's nothing like this character that's been seen before. I won't divulge much about his role, but one thing I can say is that the impact of his role will be long-lasting," added the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor.

Baby John is directed by A. Kaleeswaran and stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film marks Keerthy Suresh's Hindi film debut. Atlee presents the movie in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

Dhawan, who plays a father in the film, discussed the relatability of his role, which showcases a range of emotions, from being a police officer to falling in love with Keerthy Suresh's character.

"Being a father, especially to a daughter, is a transformative experience. It changes your perspective. When I became a father, I recalled my mother's teachings and realised how I could ever be rude to her after seeing how my wife, Natasha Dalal, cares for our daughter. It's been a crazy and wonderful journey," Dhawan shared.

Referring to a dialogue from the film, "Haath laga ke bata mere beti ko" (Just try to touch my daughter), he added, "It comes straight from the heart, and I genuinely feel it now."

Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who married in an intimate ceremony in 2021, welcomed their first child on June 3 this year.

Baby John is an adaptation of Atlee's 2016 Tamil film Theri, which starred Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Dhawan explained the differences between the two versions.

"When Atlee came with this project, he emphasised the need to adapt the story, not remake it. We've changed the geography and many story angles. It's an adaptation focused on parenting, women's safety, and a significant case inspired by real events. If someone expects a scene-by-scene remake, they will be disappointed."

He also spoke about his passion for action films and how Baby John allowed him to explore innovative action sequences. "You'll see very creative action in the film. I'm obsessed with martial arts, and MMA fans will notice some flying knee moves. There are even one or two wrestling moves inspired by WWE. I want to do more action films but approach them differently each time."

The song Bandobast from Baby John was launched recently. Composed and sung by Thaman S alongside Mame Khan, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, the song adds to the anticipation surrounding the film.

Earlier this month, the trailer of Baby John was unveiled in a grand event. Packed with mass action, the trailer showcased Dhawan's versatility, portraying a police officer, a father, and a romantic lead. Jackie Shroff appeared menacing as the antagonist, while Wamiqa Gabbi also plays a significant role.

The trailer concluded with a surprise cameo by Salman Khan. Although his face was covered with a black cloth, a glimpse of his eyes left a lasting impression. Salman ended the trailer by wishing everyone, "Merry Christmas" in advance.

Baby John is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. Directed by A. Kaleeswaran and presented by Atlee, the film is slated for release on December 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor