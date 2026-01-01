"It's a complex show to make": Idris Elba on 'Hijack' season 2

Washington DC [US], January 14 : Idris Elba shared that he "wasn't sure" if the magic of 'Hijack season 1' could be recreated. Elba spoke about the next instalment in the series and revealed he had a few reservations about continuing past the self-contained first season, which unfolded in real time, as reported by People.

"It's a complex show to make," the Luther actor tells People magazine. "It was really good, and people really loved it. And can we do it again? I wasn't sure. As much as I loved the character, sometimes you've just got to move on, but I was really sort of compelled to see how we could do it and see if we can do it again, do it well, keep what the audience loved of the first season alive," People reported.

Season 1 of Hijack, which earned Elba an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nomination at the 2024 Emmys, followed Sam Nelson (Elba), a corporate negotiator, as he found himself on a hijacked plane.

The second season finds Sam in the middle of an equally dangerous and unpredictable predicament, but this time he's aboard an underground train full of passengers in Berlin.

Elba said that as an actor, he faced a similar challenge filming season 2 as he did in season 1. He opened up about "the challenge is really trying to make an eight-hour flight or a six-hour train journey or whatever it is, keep that alive over six months."

"That's challenging for many reasons," he continued. "Six months is a long amount of time to be in one moment or the moment of several hours. And so that was challenging, just trying to stay in that tension mode for so long," as quoted by People.

Elba adds that it was equally important for him to keep "a through line of why" his character makes the choices he makes as the season unfolds. "What he's going through, where was he, who is he, what is he doing, all those things," he said. "But the truth is the script had all those answers. And as an actor, I would just plug into that."

"But oftentimes I had to ask myself or ask the director, 'What's just happened? Where are we? Who are we?' he continues. "And I think that's the main challenge, just making sure that there's a golden thread for the performance that makes sense."

"As an actor, from a performance perspective, there's a lot there to chew on and get involved with, which I really enjoy doing," he added..

Elba shared, "But I really want the audience in the second season to, you know, naturally go in with scrutiny and be like, 'What? Hijack 2? That can't possibly happen again to this man, but here we are,'" as quoted by People.

Hijack premieres with two episodes on Wednesday, January 14, on Apple TV. New episodes will debut on Wednesdays until the finale on March 4.

