"It's a constant battle for survival": Ranvir Shorey opens up about his films that never made it to big screen

New Delhi [India], March 17 : Actor Ranvir Shorey has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood with his quirkiness and comic timing.

In a career spanning nearly two decades, he has appeared in several big Hindi films and series. He gave noteworthy performances in several films over the years, including 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', 'Bheja Fry', 'Traffic Signal' and 'Singh Is Kinng'. However, many projects of him never saw the light of day.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Ranvir Shorey opened up about his films that have never come on the screen.

He said, "I have worked in many small films. That's why you haven't seen most of my work. I have done mainstream, but very small parts in very few films. There is survival here in the industry. At least, I'm surviving. It's a constant battle for survival. Unless you're in the top bracket and part of the seven families. Below that, it's all struggle only. It's still going on."

Talking about one of his shelved films 'Carry On Pandu', Shorey added, "There was a film called Carry On Pandu. Look at the cast. Me, Surveen Chawla, Anupam Kher, Om Puri, Mahesh Manjrekar. I'm forgetting more names. This was when? 10 years ago maybe. Percept produced. Fully ready, didn't come out. I don't know why. I don't know why."

Recalling the time when he started his career and corporatization was a big thing and one of the reasons why films didn't make it on the silver screen.

The 'Sacred Games' star said, "Behind the scenes, I'm not privy to what might have happened. So, here's the second thing that happened. I remember that time when I started my career in the 90s, it used to be corporatization. Corporatization used to be the buzzword. So, the dark side of corporatization is this. Assume that they have a whole year's budget say, for example, Rs 500 crores, they are investing in films. What happens is, your picture is something like 10-20 crores. So, suddenly, let's say the management changed or the guy changed or something happened in that. His priorities are different. He will say no, no, we don't want to do middle, mid-rung films, small films anymore. Let's go with the stars let's focus there. Tum jo chotu 10 crore vaala tha usko hatao write off."

He also revealed how he dealt with such phases in his professional life.

Shorey said, "Move on to the next thing. Never sit and wallow in self-pity and all that. Move on to the next thing."

Meanwhile, Ranvir Shorey is receiving appreciation for his performance in 'Sunflower 2'. The web show also stars Sunil Grover and Adah Sharma. It is streaming on Zee5. ( ANI)

