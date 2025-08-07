It’s a ‘dance war’ between Hrithik Roshan, NTR in ‘Janaabe Aali’ from ‘War 2’

Mumbai, Aug 7 Stars Hrithik Roshan and NTR have showcased their perfect dancing skills as they have an epic dance-war in the song ‘Janaabe Aali’ from the upcoming actioner ‘War 2’.

The track composed by Pritam, sung by Sachet Tandon and Saab Bhattacharya, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya is a high‑energy and pulsating dance anthem.

The Hindi version is sung by Sachet Tandon and Saaj Bhatt. Its lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Talking about the Telugu version, the vocals are by Nakash Aziz and Yazin Nizar. The lyrics are by Krishna Kanth.

Nakash Aziz and Yazin Nizar have lent their vocal prowess for the Tamil version for the song, which has been penned by Madhan Karky.

Hrithik took to Instagram, where he shared the music video of the dance number and wrote: “The dance WAR you’ve been waiting for is almost here. Here’s the tease... #JanaabeAali full song in theatres only! #War2 releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in cinemas worldwide on 14th August. @ipritamofficial @sachettandonofficial @saaj__bhatt @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @BoscoMartis @anaitashroffadajania #YRFSpyUniverse.”

Earlier this week, the makers of “War 2” unveiled the maiden track “Aavan Jaavan,” picturised on Hrithik and Kiara Advani.

The team behind the blockbuster song “Kesariya” from “Brahmastra: Part One” have reunited in Aavan Jaavan. Composer Pritam, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and singer Arijit Singh have again given India a romantic song to cherish.

Hrithik took to Instagram, where he shared a glimpse of the song and wrote: "Once upon a time, Kabir had hope, joy and love. #AaavanJaavan song out now *link in bio* #War2 releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide!"

Adding another feather to their cap even before the release, "War 2" has become the first Indian film to be released at Dolby Cinema in India.

The makers have planned the release of the much-anticipated sequel in Hindi and Telugu, at Dolby Cinema sites in North America, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, along with other markets across the globe.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor