"It's a dream come true": Akshay Oberoi confirms role in Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 : Actor Akshay Oberoi has confirmed his involvement in Shah Rukh Khan's anticipated film 'King', directed by Siddharth Anand. The project also marks a collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan, generating buzz in the Bollywood.

This will be Akshay's third collaboration with Anand, following Fighter and the OTT series Flesh.

Expressing his excitement, Akshay Oberoi shared, "It's a dream come true, my checklist is complete now that I've got the chance to work in a King Khan film and share screen space with him. Growing up, Shah Rukh Khan has been one of my biggest inspirations not just as an actor, but as someone who redefined charisma and hard work in Indian cinema."

He added, "To be a part of a film that stars him feels surreal. I've admired his discipline, his energy, and his generosity as a performer for years, and to finally experience that in person is something I'll always cherish. Also Sid and Mamta are like family to me now in this industry and when Siddharth called me to be part of this magnum opus, i had to jump in and immediately said yes. My association with them is truly special. I'm soaking in every moment and learning as much as I can from him on set."

Meanwhile, on the occasion of SRK's 60th birthday, fans received a special treat as the makers of King unveiled the official title and teaser.

The film, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, marks Shah Rukh Khan's second collaboration with director Siddharth Anand after 'Pathaan.'The one-minute, eleven-second teaser features gripping visuals, fast-paced action, and a darker, more intense version of Khan than audiences have ever seen before.

Sporting silver hair, sharp expressions, and a brooding aura, the actor embodies a ruthless and enigmatic persona.In one of the standout moments, SRK delivers a chilling dialogue that instantly caught the audience's attention, where he says, "Kitne khoon kiye, yaad nahi. Achhe log the yaa bure, kabhi pucha nahi. Bas unki aankhon mein ehsaas dekha ki ye unki aakhri saas hain. Aur mein uski wajah."

The video also features a subtle detail, where Khan can be seen holding a "King of Hearts card," which also seems to be a nod to his long-standing title as the "King of Hearts" both on and off screen. The teaser ends with the actor saying, "dar nahi deshath hu."

