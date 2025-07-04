"It's a dream team": John Leguizamo on working with Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

Washington DC [US], July 4 : Actor John Leguizamo recalled shooting for the upcoming epic action fantasy film, 'The Odyssey', written, directed, and co-produced by Christopher Nolan, reported People.

An adaptation of the ancient Greek epic poem "Odyssey" attributed to Homer, the film is produced by Nolan's production company, Syncopy, and distributed by Universal Pictures. It stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the king of Ithaca.

The ensemble cast also features Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Mia Goth, and Corey Hawkins.

Not revealing much about his character, Leguizamo reveals he shot in Morocco and Sicily, Italy.

"It's a dream team," said Leguizamo of his primary costars in 'The Odyssey', Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland.

The first teaser 'The Odyssey' premiered in theaters in July, playing ahead of Jurassic World Rebirth.

The trailer opens with shots of the sea and a voiceover about Odysseus' victory in the Trojan War, beginning with Leguizamo's voice.

Recently, in a conversation, Leguizamo raved about working closely with Nolan, saying that while the Oscar-winning director is "protective" of the movie's details, that is "understandably" so, reported People.

"It was like being with a visionary like what I imagine it must have been like to work with Stanley Kubrick," he said. "Somebody creating worlds, and who thinks in a different way than the rest of us."

Praising the "amazing" script, he added, "We were in amazing locations. It's seven countries. They're in Morocco, Greece, Sicily, back to L.A., and [Nolan is] bringing work back to L.A. and to America, which is incredible."

"A huge American cast. It's diverse oh my God, I just love this project," said Leguizamo, reported People.

'The Odyssey' is in theatres July 17, 2026.

