"It's a fantastic achievement with 537 songs that he's danced in...": Richard Stenning on Chiranjeevi's Guinness World Record achievement

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 22 : Veteran Telugu actor Chiranjeevi, fondly called the "Megastar," has made history by being recognised as the 'Most Prolific Film Star/Actor/Dancer' in the Indian film industry by Guinness World Records.

Guinness World Records Adjudicator Richard Stenning who announced the achievement on Saturday, while speaking toshared that it's a "fantastic achievement" for the Megastar.

"Today Guinness World Records have announced the official announcement of Mr Chiranjeevi being the most prolific Indian film star as an actor and dancer. It's a fantastic achievement with 537 songs that he's danced in across 143 films which is the official number that we recognize... So we're specifically looking at the number of films and yes, the evidence took quite a long time to compile as well as review as you can imagine, there's a lot of films there to go through but it was handed over to me in such a nice format, an easy format for me to review and some videos I did get distracted and watched the full length but actually, my only job was to actually look for Mr Chiranjeevi dancing in each one of those videos and pair it up with data to classify that as official release as well," Stennings told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy congratulated veteran Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi for his remarkable achievement of entering the Guinness World Records.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Revanth Reddy wrote, "It is a matter of pride for Telugu people that popular movie actor Mr. Konidela Chiranjeevi got a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. My congratulations to them on this auspicious occasion."

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also took to his X account to congratulate the megastar as he wrote, "Megastar for a reason! Congratulations to one of the most admired Indian film star Sri K Chiranjeevi Garu on being recognised as the Most Prolific Film Star in Indian Film Industry, Actor / Dancer. 24000 dance moves in 537 songs in his 156 films in a span of 45 years - This is simply incredible! This is an iconic feat. Your legacy will be an inspiration for generations."

The achievement is particularly special for Chiranjeevi as it marks the same date he made his acting debut back in 1978.

The Guinness World Record was presented to Chiranjeevi at an event in Hyderabad, with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan doing the honours.

As a gesture of respect and admiration, Aamir warmly hugged Chiranjeevi.

Praising Chiranjeevi's legendary dancing skills, Aamir said, "If you see any of his songs, his own heart is into it. He is enjoying himself. Our eyes just don't move from him because he is having such a great time. We are also infected with that."

"I'm happy to be here and your achievements are many. You will go on in this journey, creating many achievements and many firsts. We will always be there to be entertained by you and applaud you," he added.

Throughout his 45-year career, Chiranjeevi has performed an incredible 24,000 dance moves in 537 songs across 156 films, cementing his status as a true icon in Indian cinema.

