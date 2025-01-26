"It's a feather in my cap," says Nandamuri Balakrishna on being honoured with Padma Bhushan

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 26 : Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who has been conferred with the Padma Bhushan award, expressed his happiness and shared that he is thankful to the central government for recognising his work.

Speaking to ANI, he shared, "It's a feather in my cap... I thank the central government for recognising my work... Thanks to everyone who has supported me in whatever I have achieved. Still,l there's a lot left to achieve..."

He also expressed gratitude towards the people for supporting him, saying, "Special thanks to the People of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Telugu-speaking people across the country and the world for guiding me and appreciating my work... Thanks to my fans for being with me and to my parents for their blessings..."

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also met actor Nandamuri Balakrishna at his residence and congratulated him on being conferred with the Padma Bhushan award.

The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).Padma Vibhushan.

The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. Late folk singer Sharda Sinha former CEO of Suzuki Motor, late Osamu Suzuki to be awarded with Padma Vibhushan.

The list of Padma Bhushan awardees includes Kannada actor Anant Nag, actor Jatin Goswami, Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, Tamil star S Ajith Kumar, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actress Shobana Chandrakumar.

Veteran ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas is also being posthumously honoured with Padma Bhushan.

The Padma Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor