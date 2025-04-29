"It's a film about friendship": Amit Sadh, Jim Sarbh, Manjari share their experience working in 'Pune Highway'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 : The release date of 'Pune Highway' is around the corner, and its cast has been leaving no stone unturned to promote their labour of love.

Speaking with ANI, actors Amit Sadh, Jim Sarbh and Manjari Fadnnis opened up about their experience working in 'Pune Highway', which is directed by Rahul da Cunha and Bugs Bhargava Krishna.

"'Pune Highway' dosti yaari ki film hai (It's a film about friendship). It's a story of friends who grew up together, lived together...however, years later, their bond takes a dramatic turn due to unforeseen circumstances. There's a murder, and because of that, their friendship and their life get impacted," Amit said.

Originally conceived as a one-room play performed across nine countries, Pune Highway underwent a creative evolution to fit the cinematic format.

On working in the project, Jim shared, "I really like how they (makers) expanded and adapted their idea. Because sometimes, when a play gets turned into a film, the problem is that they try to stay very true to the play in a certain extent. Whereas film is such a visual medium...You can do so much more with different locations than you can in a play. So, I really like how they haven't limited themselves based on the structure of the play."

Manjari, too, expressed her excitement.

Talking about her character, she said, "The character I'm playing in this film is called Natasha. So, she is a part of this group of these boys. And she is extremely loved, very pampered, and a complete brat between them. And also, you know, she loves all of them, and she will go to any lengths to protect them."

Rahul Dacunha and Bugs Bhargava opened up about the evolution of 'Pune Highway' from being a play to a theatrical release.

"So, Rahul wrote a play 20 years ago. Pune Highway. And it was very successful. We toured 9 countries. We went all over the world. So, every day, when I would come to the show, I would tell Rahul, " Rahul, this film should be made.

I had not made a film then. I was making ad films. He'd say, yeah, yeah, yeah. And he never took it seriously. So, 20 years later finally we are here with a film," Bugs Bhargava recalled.

Actor Ketaki Narayan is also a part of the film.

"I was little tensed that so many great people have selected me for this role. Therefore, this is a significant responsibility. I gave my 100% in the audition and luckily, I got selected," she said.

'Pune Highway' was screened at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa last year.

