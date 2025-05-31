"It's a historic day...," says Anupam Kher as he joins Delhi govt's 100-day celebration

New Delhi [India], May 31 : Actor Anupam Kher on Saturday joined the Delhi government's special event to mark 100 days of its current term under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

While speaking to ANI, Kher praised the occasion, calling it a "historic" day. "It's a historic day. I think everybody needed a change, and on behalf of the people of Delhi, I wanted to know what changes they have made in these 100 days. That's why I'm here..." said the actor.

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has completed its first 100 days of governance in the national capital. The state government has released a 'workbook' on the occasion, highlighting important public welfare initiatives, including the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Mahila Samman Yojana, and the Yamuna River cleaning campaign.

Following the completion of her first 100 days in office, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that it was not just a responsibility but "politics centered on public service and policies that are for public welfare."

In her post on 'X', Rekha Gupta mentioned that in 100 days, her government has worked towards fulfilling every promise, with a clear priority: "development that can be seen as well as felt."

CM Gupta highlighted that her government endeavors to make Delhi a "strong, safe, and inclusive capital" through cleanliness, security, women's empowerment, and e-governance. She further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas.'

"When you gave me the opportunity to serve Delhi, it was not just a responsibility but a resolve to have 'politics centered on public service, and policies that are for public welfare.' In these 100 days, we have worked effectively towards realizing every promise. Our priority was clear - development that can be seen as well as felt. Cleanliness, security, women empowerment, and e-governance on every frontwe have endeavored to make Delhi a strong, safe, and inclusive capital. This has been possible only due to the inspiration, guidance, and vision of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' from the respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The trust of the people of Delhi is my biggest strength. The foundation of change has been laid, and the pace of development will not stop now. Delhi will continue to move forward with the resolve of good governance and service," the post on 'X' stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor