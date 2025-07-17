"It's a huge honor": Manisha Koirala on recieving Honorary Doctorate from University of Bradford

London [UK], July 17 : Bollywood actress and activist Manisha Koirala has recieved an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Bradford in England.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a snap from her convocation ceremony at the University of Bradford.

While sharing the news on Instagram, Manisha wrote, "It's a huge honor to receive an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Bradford especially in the year it's been named the UK City of Culture 2025."

She further wrote, "Even more meaningful to share this recognition alongside the talented Daniel Lee, Creative Director of Burberry. Congratulations to the Class of 2025 your journey is just beginning!"

Recently, Manisha Koirala spoke candidly about her views on life and health at a special event hosted by Here & Now 365 at The Chambers, Taj 51 Buckingham Gate, London.

In conversation with Manish Tiwari, founder of Here and Now 365, Koirala reflected on her personal battle with Ovarian cancer.

"When the doctor told me I had cancer, I thought, this is it. I'm going to die. But by God's grace, I didn't. I learned to live again. Resilience isn't a heroic burst. It's a series of small choices, made moment by moment," said Manisha Koirala.

Koirala also spoke briefly about her Bollywood career, recalling how she began without formal training.

"I hadn't even finished Class 12 and suddenly I was standing next to Dilip Kumar and Raj Kumar on a film set!" said Koirala.

She starred in acclaimed films like '1942: A Love Story', 'Bombay', and 'Dil Se'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor