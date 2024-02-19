"It's a huge responsibility": Sini Shetty on representing India at Miss World

New Delhi [India], February 19 : Sini Shetty, who was the winner of the Femina Miss India 2022 title, will be representing India at the upcoming Miss World pageant.

Speaking to ANI, she expressed her happiness about the opportunity.

Sini said, "My representation means the world to me. I am not representing myself I am representing 1.4 billion people and that's a huge responsibility all together because you are representing Indian culture, diverse traditions that we have, the feelings and the emotions of each and every individual living in this country."

Sini holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance. During the brief conversation, she also talked about the change she made in her career.

"I call myself an accidental tourist...I feel everything happens for a reason . God has been kind. I studied accountancy. I got a job in marketing and now I have landed here competing for Miss World. It is one of the biggest pleasures in my life. I hope I am back on bigger things using this platform," Sini said.

71st Miss World pageant to be held in India after a 28-year hiatus. The ceremony will take place in Mumbai on March 9.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor