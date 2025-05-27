"It's a matter which is going to be handled by the court": Akshay Kumar opens up on Paresh Rawal's sudden exit from Hera Pheri 3

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 : Bollywood star Akshay Kumar finally broke his silence on his ongoing feud with his co-star Paresh Rawal after the latter's sudden departure from their upcoming film 'Hera Pheri 3' after director Priyadarshan confirmed his arrival earlier this year.

At the trailer launch of 'Housefull 5', Akshay opened up on the online buzz around his movie 'Hera Pheri 3' following Paresh Rawal's sudden exit.

Despite the ongoing feud, the 'Dhadkan' actor supported Paresh Rawal over the alleged online troll reports against him.

"I wouldn't appreciate that people will use words like foolish for someone this senior," said Akshay Kumar at the trailer launch of Housefull 5.

The actor highlighted the professional and personal bond between him and Paresh Rawal.

He further said the ongoing event was not the "right place" to discuss the ongoing feud with Paresh Rawal, calling it an issue that would be "handled by the court."

"I have been working with him for the last 30 years. We are very good friends. He's a great actor and I really admire him. Jo bhi kuch hai (Whatever the matter is), I don't think this is the right place, I am not going to talk about it, for whatever is going to happen, since it is a very serious matter. It's a matter which is going to be handled by the court," said Akshay Kumar.

Paresh Rawal's sudden departure from the third instalment of the 'Hera Pheri' franchise shocked the film industry and fans.

After reports of Akshay Kumar suing Paresh Rawal for the inappropriate departure, Rawal shared an update on Sunday, saying that his lawyer has sent an "appropriate response" regarding his rightful "termination and exit" from the film to the makers.

Taking to his X handle, the actor wrote, "My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response, all issues will be laid to rest."

While speculation initially suggested creative differences as the reason behind his decision, Paresh Rawal addressed these rumours in a public statement last week.

Taking to this X handle, the 'Hera Pheri' actor wrote, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences," he wrote on X, adding, "I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENTS WITH THE FILMMAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan, the film's director."

The much-awaited Hera Pheri 3 is being directed by Priyadarshan, that originally starred Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

