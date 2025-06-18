It’s a memory for a lifetime: Vishnu Manchu on his son Avram making his debut in 'Kannappa'

Chennai, June 18 Stating that nothing compared to seeing one's child shine under the same sky that one once dreamed beneath, Actor Vishnu Manchu on Wednesday said that his son Avram making his debut in the film industry as an actor through his upcoming film 'Kannappa' was not just a debut but "a memory for a lifetime".

Vishnu Manchu, who plays the titular role in director Mukesh Kumar Singh's eagerly awaited pan Indian magnum opus 'Kannappa', took to his Instagram page to pen a lengthy post on his son's debut through his film.

He wrote, "My little Avram, makes his debut in 'Kannappa'. Watching him walk onto the set, say his lines, and live this dream, has been one of the most emotional moments of my life.

"As a father, nothing compares to seeing your child shine under the same sky you once dreamed beneath. This isn’t just a debut. It’s a memory for a lifetime.I hope you all shower him with the same love and blessings you’ve always given me.Avram’s journey begins… and it begins with Kannappa. Har Har Mahadev."

Scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on June 27, Kannappa has triggered huge expectations in fans and film buffs.

Vishnu Manchu takes center stage as Thinnadu(Kannappa), the fearless warrior-turned-devotee who transforms into the ultimate devotee of Lord Shiva in this film. Akshay Kumar essays the role of Lord Shiva, while Mohanlal commands attention as Kirata. Prabhas sets the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience with his role of Rudra.

Talking about the film, Vishnu Manchu, had, in a statement earlier, said, "This film is incredibly close to my heart. It brings to life a historical tale that is often referred to as mythology.

Director Mukesh Kumar Singh had said, “‘Kannappa’ is more than just a story; it is a tribute to faith, devotion, and the power of transformation. Every frame has been meticulously crafted to bring this legendary tale to life in a way that resonates with modern audiences while staying true to its roots. We are excited for the world to experience the grandeur of ‘Kannappa’."

