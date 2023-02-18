It's a mini 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' reunion at wedding reception of Smriti Irani's daughter

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle Irani recently tied the knot with Arjun Bhalla, a Canadian legal professional.

A few days after the wedding of her stepdaughter, Smriti, a former actress, hosted a grand reception for her close friends and colleagues from the film and political fraternity in Mumbai on Friday evening.

Interestingly, the post-wedding function marked the reunion of the 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' team.

From producer Ekta Kapoor to actors Ronit Roy and Mouni Roy, several stars marked their presence at the function, leaving netizens nostalgic.

Mouni, who was a part of Smriti's iconic TV show 'Kyunki Saas..', took to Instagram and shared pictures from the event.

Mouni attended the function with her husband Suraj Nambiar.

Dressed in a green sequinned saree, Mouni looked graceful. On the other hand, Suraj opted for a blue suit.

The couple struck a happy pose with the newlyweds and Smriti for the pictures. The mother of the bride looked beautiful in a red and golden saree.

"Congratulations Shanelle & Arjun.. wishing you both the happiest most meaningful journey aheadLove you di @smritiiraniofficial," Mouni captioned the post.

Creator of 'Kyunki Saas...' Ekta Kapoor too dropped a picture from her meeting with Smriti at the function.

"When ur fav bahu is now a sassy saas! Congrats @shanelleirani n Arjun on ur wedding ( no pic :) ! N proud parents @smritiiraniofficial n @iamzfi!( don't miss my handsome nephew @zohrirani in this pic ," Ekta wrote on Instagram, adding the picture in which she is seen sharing smiles with her father and veteran actor Jeetendra, Smriti and her son Zohr.

oxTbJyqz8f/?hl=enSmriti's on-screen husband "Mihir" Ronit Roy also came to the function to bless Shanelle.

Taking to Instagram, Ronit shared a picture in which he is seen standing next to his wife Neelam, Smriti and actor Ravi Kishan.

For the caption, he wrote, "Years of friendship @smritiiraniofficial @ravikishann and the warmth and love keeps growing. Grateful. Congratulations @shanelleirani and Arjun. Wish you a blissful wedded life ahead. Thank you @zohrirani for taking such good care of us. Lovely meeting you @zoishh.irani."

Shanelle is Smriti's husband Zubin Irani's daughter from his first marriage. Smriti and Zubin have two kids together, son Zohr and a daughter Zoish. Smriti married Zubin in 2001.

