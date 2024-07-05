"It's a mixed bag": Emraan Hashmi talks about nepotism in Bollywood

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : Actor Emraan Hashmi is known for giving several hits including 'Murder', 'Jannat', 'Raaz: The Mystery Continues', 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Murder 2', and many more. He not only impressed the audience with his roles but also never shied away from sharing his views about in and out of Bollywood.

In an interview with ANI, he spoke about nepotism in Bollywood, boycotting Bollywood trends and the role of social media in changing the perception of the people about the industry.

Emraan, who plays Raghu Khanna in the streaming series 'Showtime' opened up about the 'boycott Bollywood' trend and how it affected the industry, "Bollywood boycott trend which has started is not something we wanted but it started and the industry had to pay the price but ultimately it couldn't stay because a lot of films were successful despite that. So, I think ultimately it's all about making a good film and of course, the press and media have a huge contribution. These two industries co-exist. I don't think we are as effective without the media and vice versa. The media also needs the film industry. So there is a co-existence, I think, in these two worlds which has been going on for centuries and will continue to do so," said the 'The Dirty Picture' actor.

The actor also spoke about nepotism in Bollywood and shared that although it exists within the industry but finally it is the work of a person that gives him or her success. It is the audience who decides finally and not the contact of a person.

"Nepotism is like, by definition, you have this unfair advantage that some people have by the sheer function of their relations or contacts. And this is a bitter truth, not just about our industry. There are many other industries where some people have merit they don't get things based on merit but because of contacts, they get a position or a designated job in that profession. It is unfair, but the truth of the matter is in our industry you might get an entry point easily but ultimately the audience is the deciding factor. They decide whether you will stay in this industry or not," he shared.

Emraan continued, "You might get your first film as a director or as an actor but ultimately, if people don't like the film, if people don't like you as an actor, then you can't have longevity here. At the same time, there are so many success stories in Bollywood of people who have not come from film families. There are a lot of people in the industry who have come from small towns and the industry has given them a chance and given them success. So, it's a mixed bag. "

On speaking about social media and its role in changing the perspective of people, he shared, "I think social media is a very good tool if you want to take your film, your project to millions of people. But at the same time, there are a lot of other unwanted things. Trolling has become part and parcel. People have their own opinions. And it's something that you have to accept. I would just say that this is just a peripheral thing. If you make a good film, even if you don't promote it on social media, word of mouth will make the film a success. So you just need to focus on making a good film. Not just social media promotions. That's all going to benefit and add up to your film's visibility. Ultimately, the film stands on its own."

The actor further talked about the final three episodes of 'Showtime,' which will premiere on July 12th. Initially launched with its first four episodes in March, the series is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, led by filmmaker Karan Johar.

"The show stopped at such a cliffhanger where we saw the politics running behind glitz and glamour in our industry how are the relationships here, sometimes there are fleeting and sometimes there are unfulfilled relationships, how do people's stocks change, how do people's fortunes change on Fridays, and everything in a very entertaining and captivating show. Now in the last three finale episodes, I would just say to the audience that expect the unexpected, especially from Raghu Khanna. Raghu is going to do something that will surprise you," said the actor while talking about the evolution of his character.

Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, 'Showtime' explores the journey of Raghu Khanna towards redemption and ambition, focusing on his efforts to mend relationships and reclaim his standing in the industry. The series authentically portrays the lives of its characters, revealing their vulnerabilities and internal struggles within the realm of showbiz.

Featuring an ensemble including Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, and Vijay Raaz, 'Showtime' will be available for streaming on July 12 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor