It's a 'no diet day' for Sheezan Khan on Eid: 'Will eat seviyan, sheer korma'

Mumbai, April 11 Known for his stint in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', actor Sheezan Khan has reflected upon the festival of Eid and the traditional delicacies, saying, it's a no-diet day, and he will eat seviyan and sheer korma.

Sheezan embraced Eid al-Fitr this year with an extra dose of joy and anticipation.

While Eid has always been a day of festivities for Sheezan and his family, this year held a special significance as they gathered to celebrate amid loved ones, seeking blessings and well wishes.

With the aroma of traditional Eid delicacies filling the air, Sheezan's household buzzed with laughter and warmth as they welcomed relatives and close friends.

The actor said: "Eid ke din, kon diet karta hai, it's a no diet day today, I am going to eat seviyan, sheer korma and have so much fun with my family."

Speaking further about his Eid plans, the actor known for 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' emphasised the importance of family, love, and blessings during this joyous occasion.

"For us, Eid is a time to come together, to cherish the bonds we share, and to seek blessings for the journey ahead. As we gather with our loved ones, we are reminded of the importance of family and the blessings that surround us," he added.

Meanwhile, he was last seen in the Colors show 'Chand Jalne Laga', starring Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in the lead.

