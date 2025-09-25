“It’s a Organic Process:” Rishab Shetty Reveals How He Manages Dual Role as Actor and Director

Rishab Shetty, the multi-talented filmmaker and actor, recently opened up about the unique challenge of simultaneously directing and acting in his upcoming film, Kantara Chapter 1. The revelation came during an interview where Shetty shared insights into the intricacies of managing both roles on set. The dual challenge of starring and directing on such sequences forced Shetty into constant role-switching. ‘In some action sequences I was performing, and at the same time, in the background there were issues,’ he recalls. ‘Immediately I would grab the mic, go to a height and talk to the artists. It used to switch immediately between actor and director. But the character I play is also like that — so it felt organic.’”

The upcoming film has already generated immense buzz, with recent trailer highlighting Shetty’s dynamic performance and intense screen presence. Fans and critics alike have noted that whether it’s his commanding expressions or fierce action sequences, Shetty seems to operate on another level, reinforcing his status as a creative powerhouse in the industry. Kantara Chapter 1 is anticipated to be a cinematic spectacle, blending high-octane action with a compelling narrative. Hombale Films, known for backing blockbuster and content-driven cinema, continues to deliver high-octane and critically acclaimed projects.

The film showcases Shetty’s ability to seamlessly inhabit his character while maintaining the creative oversight required of a director, a feat that few in contemporary cinema attempt. As excitement builds, the film is scheduled for release on October 2nd, promising audiences a gripping experience and further solidifying Rishab Shetty’s reputation as a versatile talent capable of redefining the boundaries of storytelling.