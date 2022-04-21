" It's a personal choice": Ajay Devgn reacts to Akshay Kumar getting trolled for endorsing a tobacco

Akshay Kumar recently landed in trouble after he appeared in a pan masala brand commercial. He shared screen space with Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan in the commercial. Soon the Khliadi star was brutally trolled for endorsing tobacco. Some bashed him for his 'dual standards' and many made memes too. After facing the wrath of the netizens, Akshay stepped down as an ambassador of the brand and also apologised to his fans.

Speaking about the controversy, Ajay Devgn told a news portal that endorsing something is a personal choice and that everyone is mature to take a decision for themselves. “There are certain products which are harmful and there are others which aren’t. I would say it without naming it because I don’t want to promote it; I was doing elaichi. What I feel is more than advertisements, if certain things are so wrong, then they should not be sold,” Ajay had told News18. Several memes had also taken over social media after this controversy.

Clarifying on the controversy, Akshay had shared in a social media statement, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes."

