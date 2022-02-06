It's a personal loss for me: Madhur Bhandarkar grieves Lata Mangeshkar's death

Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, on Sunday, grieved Lata Mangeshkar's demise by saying that it's a "personal loss" for him.

Speaking toabout the legendary singer's death, Bhandarkar said, "It's a personal loss for me that Lata Mangeshkar is no more with us. I was in touch with her for several years."

The filmmaker continued, "Every 15 days I used to speak with her on the phone. On January 1 this year, I had wished her a Happy New Year. I feel very sad."

The 92-year-old singer died on Sunday morning due to multiple organ failure at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. On January 8, she had been hospitalised following her pneumonia and COVID-19 diagnosis.

After initially recovering, the singer's condition deteriorated again yesterday and had to be put on ventilator support.

Fondly known as 'Nightingale of India', Lata Mangeshkar recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and sung many tracks in several Indian languages and foreign languages.

One of Indian cinema's iconic singers, she received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in the year 2001.

Two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar, government sources informed. The national flag will fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect, and she will be given a State funeral, they added.

( With inputs from ANI )

