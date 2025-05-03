"It's a phenomenal success...": Amruta Fadnavis praises WAVES 2025 for global cultural impact

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 : Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife, Amruta, has praised the ongoing World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, calling it a "phenomenal success" not only in India but worldwide.

While attending Day 2 of the summit, Amruta spoke toand shared her views on the event. She stated that the summit is helping build stronger global ties through culture and creativity.

"It's a phenomenal success. WAVES has created waves not just in Maharashtra or India, but also worldwide... This can create a strong diplomatic and cultural bond between countries, and I love the whole concept," she said.

Meanwhile, the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The four-day event brings together over 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300+ companies, and 350+ startups from over 90 countries.

During the summit, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in collaboration with FICCI and CII, unveiled the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT).

The institute aims to bridge the growing demand for world-class infrastructure and talent in India's booming digital content and immersive technology sectors.

Several global companies, including JioStar, Adobe, Google & YouTube, Meta, Wacom, Microsoft, and Nvidia, have agreed to partner with IICT.

