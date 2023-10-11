"It's a real Cinderella story!" Saira Banu shares how it was like to be married to Dilip Kumar on 57th Wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 : 57 years ago on 11th October, Bollywood's iconic couple Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar tied the knot. To celebrate wedding anniversary, veteran actor shared her "real Cinderella story".

This day marks not only a special occasion for the couple but also a moment of gratitude for the multitude of well-wishers and dearest friends who have showered them with love and remembrances throughout the years.

Taking to Instagram, Banu shared a clip of her precious wedding day moments along with a lengthy note.

The note read, "Today, the 11th of October, is our wedding anniversary. I am writing specially to express my gratitude to the multitude of well-wishers and dearest friends who have thoughtfully always sent me remembrances of this magical day for both of us, Dilip Sahib and I...when time stood still for us with a million happy sparkling stars in the sky. I have resorted after 'Two Years' of his physical absence from all of us to write and tell all of you about his real-being, his anecdotes, his likes and dislikes, that I, as his wife of 57 years, would know. I want to express my happiness at the appreciation that all of you are extending to me in my efforts."

She revealed how it was like to be married to Dilip Kumar Sahib

"People have often asked me...What was it like to be married to Dilip Kumar Sahib...the 'SHAHENSHAH' and I always told them, It felt "Like Sharing a Throne without having to slog for it! It's a real Cinderella Story! It isn't every day that a girl is lucky enough to be married to the man of her dreams. It would be too difficult to enlarge on this... my life with him. It would take pages and pages. In fact a book.

Narrating their life further she added, "If he had an immense personality, he was also a great human being, he had also being so versatile in his knowledge of the world and everything under the sun that you never feel cramped with him. He has been a book you can never stop reading because you discover a new page to it every day. His interests, apart from films ran a wide range of subjects such as Urdu and Persian Poetry, Anthropology, International Affairs, Botany, Sports, etc...This is an aspect of him that has been so enthralling and this made him a vibrant, thrilling man."

"{Sahib has been that iconic guiding light not only for me, but for all those generations who have stepped forward in their lives, exemplified by his gracious presence and personality. Dilip Sahib is forever. May Allah always keep him in his love and abiding grace. Aameen!", Banu continued.

As soon as she shared the video, couple's fans and industry friends flooded the comment section.

Designer Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis.

One of the users wrote, "Happy anniversary to the beautiful Jodi of bollywood...muskurahat dekh kr maza agaya Yusuf sahab ki."

Another commented, "This is so beautiful @sairabanu ji. THE LOVE AND RESPECT in your eyes for him are so visible in this . Can imagine how it must have felt to have been married to the dream man of your life and the same love & happiness is seen in his eyes as well. .this is beyond beautiful"

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar have been the most iconic couple of all time with terrific on-screen and off-screen chemistry.

Films featuring the duo such as 'Gopi and Bairaag', 'Sagina Mahato' and 'Duniya', have always been a treat for the audience.

Fans and supporters have always looked up to their 55 years of marriage as an eternal love story and have showered their love and blessings. Satyajit Ray had also claimed Dilip Kumar was "the ultimate method actor" despite not working with him.

Their marriage stands as a testament to the enduring power of love and partnership, inspiring us all to cherish the precious moments with our loved ones and celebrate the magic that life can bring when two souls come together in love and commitment.

On July 7, 2021, the legendary actor left for his heavenly abode. However, his memories are still alive in our hearts. Courtesy, his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema.

