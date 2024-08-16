"It's a special day for us": Ayan Mukerji on 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' winning three National Film Awards

New Delhi [India], August 16 : Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva' won big at the 70th National Film Awards. The film got awards in the following categories, Best Male Playback Singer won by Arijit Singh for the track 'Kesariya', Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects Gaming and Comic), and Best Music Director(Songs) was bagged by Pritam.

Director Ayan Mukerji expressed his excitement and gratitude over the achievement of the film. "It's a special day for us. I am deeply grateful for the recognition Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva has received at the National Awards. The music of the film holds a special place in all our hearts. Pritam Da's compositions, coupled Amitabh's lyrics and with Arijit's voice, is something I feel so proud and grateful for. From the music to the visual effects, we poured a lot of love into making this film, and I thank the entire team for this fantastic collaborative effort which continues to give us so much love," he said in an official statement.

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The storyline of Brahmastra follows Shiva, a DJ, who learns about his strange connection with the element of fire. He also holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra, a supernatural weapon that is said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings.

The 70th National Film Awards were announced on Friday in the national capital.

The Jury comprised of eminent filmmakers and film personalities. The awards were announced by Rahul Rawail, Chairperson, Feature Films Jury, Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson, Non-feature Films Jury, and Gangadhar Mudaliar, Best Writing on Cinema Jury in the presence of Vrunda Desai, Joint Secretary (Films), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

