"It's a very surreal feeling..." Vishal Jethwa expresses joy over Cannes selection of his film Homebound'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 : Actor Vishal Jethwa recently visited 'Actor Prepares,' the acting school founded by thespian Anupam Kher, to deliver a special guest lecture to students.

During his interaction, Jethwa opened up about his journey in the film industry and his excitement about his upcoming film 'Homebound,' which stars Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor and is set to be showcased at the Cannes Film Festival.

While speaking to ANI, Jethwa recalled his early days as an aspiring actor and reflected on how it all started in an acting class.

"It's a very surreal feeling. I never thought I would reach a place like this or be in this position. When I started out in the industry, it all began in an acting class just like this one. I remember my first classI found it very boring. And today, we are representing India on an international level through our film, and that brings me a lot of joy," he said.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DI52pYfI-kZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The actor went on to thank everyone who had supported him throughout his journeyhis well-wishers as well as his critics.

"I am very grateful to everyone who supported me in this journey. I want to thank all my supporters, my fans, and even my haters, because even the bad things they said about me became a driving force in my life. I am really happy that my film is going to Cannes," he added.

Directed by Ghaywan, the movie will be screened in the 'Un Certain Regard' sectiona category renowned for showcasing artistic cinema from around the world.'

Meanwhile, regarding the institute, 'Actor Prepares' is an acting school based in Mumbai, founded by actor Anupam Kher in 2005. Actress Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Varun Dhawan are some of the many notable alumni of this school.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor