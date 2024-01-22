"It's a wonderful experience": Chiranjeevi on Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22: Superstar Chiranjeevi, who attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday, said that the experience was "wonderful" and the day belonged to the whole country.

"It's a wonderful experience. Day made for the people of entire India," Chiranjeevi toldafter the ceremony.

Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan, who is also an actor, arrived in Ayodhya on Monday morning to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Before leaving for Ayodhya, Chiranjeevi had toldsaid it is a rare opportunity.

"That is really great. Overwhelming. We feel it's a rare opportunity. I feel Lord Hanuman who is my deity, has personally invited me...We are so fortunate to witness this Pran Pratishta...," he said.

Earlier Chiranjeevi took to X and said the Pran Prathistha of Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya temple was a godsend opportunity to witness a historic occasion.

"Creating history..Evoking history..Everlasting in History..This is truly an overwhelming feeling..I consider this invitation a godsend opportunity to witness the consecration of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya. That glorious chapter, when the excruciating wait of generations of Indians for over five hundred years is coming to fruition. This seems to me as if that divine 'Chiranjeevi' Lord Hanuman, son of Anjana Devi has himself granted this earthly Anjana Devi's son Chiranjeevi, this gift of witnessing these invaluable moments."

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "A truly indescribable feeling. Blessed fruit of many births for me and my family members. Heartiest Congratulations to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for doing the honours. Hearty Congratulations to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Ji. Hearty Congratulations to each and every Indian on this momentous occasion! Looking forward to those golden moments tomorrow .. Jai Shri Ram !#AyodhyaRamMandir #RamLalla #PranaPratishtha"

The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals.

PM Modi also showered petals on workers, who were a part of the construction team that shaped the grand Ramn Temple.

He said unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol is not only a moment of triumph after a prolonged struggle but also one of humility.

"This is not just a moment of celebration for us all but also one to reflect the coming of age of the Indian society. This occasion is as much about triumph as it is about humility. The world is replete with instances of countries that faced a lot of difficulties resolving historic wrongs and injustices. However, the way we untied the knots and resolved all outstanding issues gives us hope that our future is going to be more beautiful and fulfilling than our past," PM Modi said.

The PM said that the construction of the temple, which some feared would set off a firestorm, now stands as a symbol of peace, patience, harmony and integration.

"There was also a time when some people used to say 'Ram Mandir bana toh aag lag jaegi'. Such people lacked an understanding of the purity of our society, the spirit that binds us all. This majestic abode of Shri Ram Lalla will now stand as a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony and social unity. The construction of this temple did not set off a fire but exuded a positive energy that has been infectious for us all," he said.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled during the grand 'Pran Pratishtha'. The rituals were led by PM Modi.

