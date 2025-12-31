It’s a Working New Year’s Eve for Dhvani Bhanushali, Set to Perform Live in Kolkata

Dhvani Bhanushali has been keeping audiences hooked with her choice of songs. 2025 has been an eventful year for the singer, from the playful Aankhon to the romantic Bairagi. Her single Pehla Ishq also struck a chord, taking listeners back to the feeling of first love.

While the singer looks forward to surprising her fans in 2026, Dhvani ends the year doing what she loves most, singing! Talking about having a working New Year’s Eve, Dhvani shared, "2025 was a year of learning, love and becoming more rooted through every high and low. I feel deeply grateful to welcome New Year’s Eve with people who have given me and my music so much love. Performing in Kolkata with my incredible team, with my parents in the audience, doing what I love most—this feels like a full-circle moment. I’m stepping into 2026 more confident, more honest, and ready for a new chapter."