It’s a Wrap for Abhishek Banerjee, Ahsaas Channa & Gajraj Rao’s Upcoming Project, Team Celebrates a Joyful Shoot Filled with Laughter, Chemistry & Viral Banter

The much-anticipated project featuring Abhishek Banerjee, Ahsaas Channa and Gajraj Rao has officially wrapped filming, and the set vibes were nothing short of electric. The trio, along with the entire cast and crew, recently marked the occasion with a cheerful group photo that instantly sent fans into a frenzy.

Throughout the shoot, the team shared glimpses of their fun-filled days on set from behind-the-scenes jokes to candid videos, keeping audiences hooked. Netizens especially loved the playful banter between Abhishek Banerjee and Ahsaas Channa on social media, which not only showcased their off-screen camaraderie but also heightened the excitement around the project. Their effortless chemistry and humorous exchanges have left followers eagerly waiting to see them together on screen.

The production house expressed immense happiness over how the project has shaped up. In an official statement, they shared “Watching Abhishek, Ahsaas, and Gajraj come together has been a delight for every member of the crew. Their energy, humour, and constant good vibes turned each day of shooting into a celebration. The entire cast bonded beautifully, and the audience’s reaction to their online banter only adds to the excitement. We’re thrilled with what we’ve created and can’t wait to share it with the world.”

With such high spirits on set and overwhelming fan support already building online, the project is poised to be one of the most heartwarming and entertaining releases to look forward to.