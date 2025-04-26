It's a wrap for Parineeti Chopra's web series debut

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 26 : The shooting for Parineeti Chopra's debut web series has been concluded.

On Saturday, Parineeti took to Instagram Story and shared a couple of pictures with her team from Himachal Pradesh.

Producer Siddharth P. Malhotra posted an image featuring the cast of the show, which also includes Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, and Anup Soni, among others.

"It's a wrap on a special series with special people - happy memories we take with us as we come back from 48 days of shoot as family now for a series we are all proud of coming soon on Netflix," Siddharth wrote.

Parineeti reposted Siddharth's picture on her Instagram Story.

Speaking about the show, the creators Siddharth Malhotra and Rensil D'silva in a press note earlier shared, "We are thrilled to collaborate on this Noir Mystery Thriller with Netflix, a platform that celebrates storytelling in its most diverse and compelling forms. Working with Netflix has allowed us the creative freedom to push boundaries and bring a unique narrative to life. With a cast as talented as this and Parineeti choosing to foray into series with our production, we are excited for what lies ahead and cannot wait for the world to watch the mystery unfold."

More details regarding the show have not been disclosed yet.

