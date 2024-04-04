It's a wrap for Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil'

New Delhi [India], April 4 : Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has finished shooting for 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil'.

The Malayalam film has been directed by Vipin Das, and is touted to be a comedy-drama. It narrates the story of a young man entangled in a series of misfortunes during a wedding ceremony, ultimately leading him to marry a woman who has enraged the groom.

The official team of Prithviraj on Thursday took to Instagram and shared pictures from the last day of the shoot.

"That's the final wrap! #GuruvayoorAmbalaNadayil. We hope that it will be a fun-filled entertainer. See you soon. May 2024 worldwide release," the post's caption read.

Meanwhile, Prithiviraj is being appreciated for his film 'Aadujeevitham'. The film draws inspiration from the life and experiences of Najeeb Muhammad alias Shukoor, who, in the '90s, left his homeland for the Persian Gulf states to support his family but ended up working as a slave/goatherd in a desert for over three years instead.

The actor recently met with Najeeb and talked about the latter's life journey in detail.During the conversation, Prithviraj Sukumaran told Najeeb, "In 2008, when Blessy first told me about doing this movie, my initial thought was, how do I approach this character? Do I come down and talk to you about who you really are, or do I try to understand the character Najeeb that Benyamin wrote or the Najeeb that Blessy has in his mind? This was the confusion I had. Finally, Blessy and I decided that I should play the Najeeb I visualize in my mind based on the novel and the Najeeb that Blessy visualized. That's the Najeeb you'll see in the movie. There is a big difference."

In the coming months, fans will see him as an antagonist in 'Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan', which stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.

The film, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, will hit the theatres on April 10. It will face a box office clash with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'.

