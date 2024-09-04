It's a wrap for Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Deva'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 : Shahid Kapoor, who is all set to enthrall the audience with his new avatar in the upcoming film 'Deva', has completed shooting.

Taking to Instagram, Roy Kapur Films, the production house of Deva, treated fans with pictures from the wrap up of the film.

Shahid with his co-star Pooja Hegde and rest of the team can be seen celebrating by cutting two huge cakes kept on the table.

'Bhasad' written one of the cakes and 'Macha' on the other one.

Shahid , Pooja, and choreographer Bosco Martis were seen in a fun mood.

The post caption read, "And it's a wrap! Get ready to witness Deva's electrifying action soon. #SongWrap. #Deva in cinemas on 14th February 2025."

The action spectacle wrapped up with a high-energy song sequence shot over the last four days in Mumbai. The song is choreographed by Bosco Martis.

Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde starrer 'Deva' will be released in theatres on February 14, 2025.

In the movie, Shahid is portraying a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation while Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the role of a journalist.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur 'Deva' promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama.

