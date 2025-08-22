It's a wrap for 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 : Filming of 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' has been completed.

On Friday, actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers.

"SUNNY SANSKARI KI TULSI KUMARI is done!!! Main phir se aa raha hoon @shashankkhaitan ke direction mein Oct 2 @dharmamovies," he wrote, adding BTS pictures with the cast and team of 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNqMo8HMyhy/?img_index=1

Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul and Sanya Malhotra are also a part of the film.

Rohit shared a photograph on his social media with director Shashank Khaitan and his co-stars. The clip also carried a portrait of the cast in the background, exuding a very fun, young and fresh vibe about the film.

"We had too much fun making this, and you're going to have too much fun watching it. Mark your calendars for October 2 coz it's going to be too hot to handle," he captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNqFubTv9Ck/

It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Apart from this romantic thriller, Varun will also be seen in Anurag Singh's 'Border 2', which is set to be a grand cinematic spectacle with a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol reprising his legendary role, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

