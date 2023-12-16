It's a wrap for Sunny Singh's 'Risky Romeo'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 16 : Actor Sunny Singh has finished shooting for his film 'Risky Romeo' in Kolkata.

Excited about the project, Sunny in a statement said, "I usually do not get offered characters like this and only when I started shooting I realised what Abir had seen in me and offered me such a different character. The genre of this film is completely unexplored in our industry and it's a bold step towards showcasing emotions in a very different way. And the city that Abir has chosen to film Risky Romeo is adding to the magic of the story. I cannot wait for the audiences to experience what we experienced while shooting the film."

The project is written and directed by Abir Sengupta.

On what the audience can expect from the film, Abir shared, "That is also something I am extremely excited to present to the audiences. I love the way Sunny and Kriti have responded to the kind of treatment I have given to the film and that is really adding up to the madness. While we wrapped the shoot of our film, me and my whole team missed Kriti on the sets as she wrapped her shoot a few days ago. We had a one and half month long shooting schedule in Kolkata where we all became a part of one family working towards a common goal called Risky Romeo."

'Risky Romeo' is produced by Anushree Mehta (Jaadugar Films), Priyanka Mehrotra and Rameshchadra Yadav (PR Motion Pictures).

More details regarding the project are awaited.

