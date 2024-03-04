It's a wrap for Unni Mukundan's 'Get-Set, Baby!'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 : Unni Mukundan has finished shooting for his 40th film titled 'Get-Set, Baby!'.

The film was shot over 45 days in Thodupuzha and Kochi.

Unni Mukundan took to Instagram to share the update.

As per a statement, it promises to blend elements of humour with poignant social commentary centred around the challenges encountered by an IVF specialist and his inventive solutions. The film is scripted by the accomplished duo Y.V. Rajesh and Anoop Ravindran.

Nikhila Vimal is also a part of the movie.

Behind the lens, the film features the expertise of renowned editor Mahesh Narayanan, cinematographer Alex J. Pulikal, and music composer Sam CS, ensuring a visual and auditory treat for audiences.

The film's release date is expected to be announced soon.

