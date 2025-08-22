It’s a WRAP! Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra Complete Shooting Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Drop a Team Click With Director Shashank Khaitan

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra recently wrapped up the shoot of their upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a lighthearted rom-com. Rohit shared a photograph on his social media with director Shashank Khaitan and his co-stars. The click also carried a portrait of the cast in the background, exuding a very fun, young and fresh vibe about the film.

Rohit share a click with a caption that read, “We had too much fun making this, and you’re going to have too much fun watching it. Mark your calendars for October 2 coz it’s going to be too hot to handle!!! 🥳😍♥️”

So far, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s posters have been unveiled, raising excitement about the film’s breezy atmosphere. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari makes for a bubbly rom-com, a must-watch in the theatres. It is slated to release in cinemas on 2nd October.