"It's a year filled with gratitude for me, 2021 was the year I had been waiting for": Parineeti Chopra

2021 was one of the best years for actress Parineeti Chopra as she has released her 3 movies in a row, The Girl On The Train, Saina, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. And the actress also got praised by the critics for her performance, after going through a down phase in her career, Parineeti totally buckled up in 2021.



Talking to same the actress, in her recent interview thanked the audience and also showed her gratitude to the year 2021, the actress quoted "It's a year filled with gratitude for me. 2021 was the year I had been waiting for, having taken the biggest plunge of my career in the form of 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', 'The Girl on the Train' and 'Saina', and thankfully, each one of them paid off."

She further added, "2021 made me realize that audiences expect me to be clutter-breaking and I couldn't agree with them more; I am more thankful to them for showering me with all the love for my performances. It's been a year that has bolstered my belief in picking subjects that are remarkably ahead of the curve and present me in the most unique way on screen."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be soon seen in Animal and Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan.



