"It's about pushing my limits": Katrina Kaif shares experience of rigorous training for 'Tiger 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : Sharing her experience about the rigorous training she underwent for the movie 'Tiger 3', actor Katrina Kaif said that her body was sore, but she took it as a challenge.

Katrina took to Instagram and released some behind-the-scenes footage of her tough workout sessions.

She captioned the post, "For me, when tiger time comes, it's about pushing my limits, testing my endurance, and finding that strength within. Someone once told me, 'Pain is just another sensation' ....Don't be afraid of it, don't run from the pain. Many days, I was so tired; it felt different this time...tougher. My body was sore, but I would tell myself to take it as a challenge and see how much I could face today."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzS3IRDNxn2/?img_index=1

She added, "During training, we created an alter ego. So even if I was tired, SHE wasn't tired; she was going to war!....your mind will stop you much before your body does. Once you decide, commit and do it... no matter what! And the work is ALWAYS worth it. I think we were able to deliver even more dynamic action than before, and that's always our intention...... To be better....... Now waiting to share #Tiger3 with the world ..... nervous, excited ...Just a few more days to go."

The video clips showcased her intense training sessions. The last image showcased a set-piece shot sequence of Michelle Lee and Katrina's towel fight.

Earlier, the makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' unveiled the film's official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared a glimpse of the trailer which he captioned, "Tiger se dushmani sabko bhaari padti hai. This time it's personal! Watch #Tiger3Trailer now. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CycyPWJIRFj/

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

The 2-minute-50-second-long trailer featured Salman as India's best agent, Tiger, trying to save his family and the country from an enemy (played by Emraan Hashmi) trying to take personal revenge for his family's loss.

The trailer also featured Katrina Kaif in her action avatar and Emraan's face was revealed at the end of the clip.

The 'Selfiee' actor can be seen with long hair and a heavy beard look.

The film is set to hit the theatres on November 12, on Sunday, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

