'It's all about comfort': Actor Vedang Raina reveals his fashion secret

New Delhi [India], July 30 : When it comes to setting fashion trends and turning heads, Vedang Raina is the name to watch out for. With his magnetic charm and sharp sense of style, this rising actor is leading the way for Gen-Z.

'The Archies' star who walked the runway for fashion designer Gaurav Gupta's 'Arunodaya' collection on Monday, on Day 6 of the India Couture Week revealed his fashion secret.

While speaking to ANI, the actor said, "Fashion for me is comfort, it's expression, and it's being yourself."

Vedang made heads turn with his walk with his rumoured girlfriend, Khushi Kapoor. The duo's chemistry was evident as they walked the ramp for Gupta's stunning collection, their interactions on stage hinting at a deeper connection and adding a romantic touch to the evening.

Raina, wore a sophisticated sherwani with a high neckline and long sleeves as he walked the runway for Gaurav at the show held in the national capital. His outfit, adorned with shimmering black beadwork, was paired with black trousers and brogues, making for a striking ensemble.

Khushi and Vedang had previously marked their acting debut together as Betty Cooper and Reggie Mantle in Zoya Akhtar's Indian adaptation of Archie Comics, which premiered on Netflix. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot, among others.

Gaurav Gupta's 'Arunodaya' collection, which means 'dawn' in Sanskrit, symbolises hope and new beginnings. Gupta's collection perfectly embodied this theme, with each outfit reflecting the beauty of a fresh start.

India Couture Week 2024, which kicked off on July 24, is set to close with a showing by Falguni Shane Peacock on July 31.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor