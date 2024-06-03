"It's Allergies, Not Fillers": Urfi Javed Shares Struggles with Swollen Face (See Pics)

There is not a single day when Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed is begin trolled on social media. Recently she got trolled for her puffy face. Users claimed that she is using fillers and Botox to make her lips and face puffy. Now Urfi has slammed all the rumours and said that those are not fillers and allergies.

Urfi who is currently been seen as a Mischef Maker in Splitsvilla X5 has been having a hard time with her allergies. The social media sensation Uorfi recently took to her platforms to reveal her struggles with severe allergies, sharing images of her swollen face and raising concern among her followers. Industry colleagues and fans sent their well-wishes and advised her to take care. Uorfi shared multiple photos from different instances, demonstrating that she frequently experiences these allergic reactions.

Addressing the pressure of social media, she emphasized the importance of not taking it too seriously. Uorfi pointed out that many people attribute her facial changes to Botox and fillers. However, she clarified that her swollen face is due to allergies, not cosmetic procedures.

Her post read, "I've been getting so many remarks about my face, saying I've gone overboard with my fillers! I have major allergies; my face is swollen most of the time. I wake up like this every second day, and my face is always swollen. I'm always in extreme discomfort. It's not fillers, guys; it's allergies. I'm undergoing immunotherapy, but if you see me with a swollen face, just know I'm having one of those bad allergy days. I haven't gotten anything done except my usual fillers and Botox, which I've been getting since I was 18. If you see my face swollen, don't advise me to avoid fillers—just sympathize and move on."

Fans and friends flooded the comment section with support. One user shared, "I go through similar experiences and understand what you're talking about. These things aren’t easy. Please take care of yourself." Another wrote, "What happened? This isn’t nice. I feel bad for you. Please get well soon." Actress Sambhavna Seth commented, "Take care, Uorfi."

On the professional front, Uorfi continues to impress fans with her stylish looks and is currently appearing on the dating reality show Splitsvilla X5.