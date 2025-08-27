It’s Always a Joy, Not Just to Work with Him, But to Hang with Him” — Ranvir Shorey on His Co-Star Saurabh Shukla in Bindiya Ke Bahubali

Amazon MX Player, recently released its gripping yet darkly humorous series, Bindiya Ke Bahubali. Rooted in the heartland town of Bindiya, the series unravels the story of the Davan family, whose empire begins to crumble when Bada Davan lands behind bars on the eve of elections. As his son Chhote Davan struggles to hold the reins, the family finds itself entangled in rivalries, betrayals, and unexpected twists that blur the line between loyalty and survival. Blending sharp storytelling with biting humour, the show is elevated by a stellar ensemble cast, including Saurabh Shukla, Ranvir Shorey, Seema Biswas, Sushant Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Sai Tamhankar, Tanishtha Chatterjee, Vineet Kumar, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Aakash Dahiya.

Speaking about his experience on the sets of Bindiya Ke Bahubali, veteran actor Saurabh Shukla shared, “I would say that there was nothing surprising for me on the sets because I was expecting it to be a great ride and this project turned out actually a very, very nice journey with all the talented people. Bindiya Ke Bahubali has not just one talented actor but many actually. I think everyone was wonderful… fabulous, inspiring and I had great fun working with them.”

Adding to this, his co-star Ranvir Shorey said, “Yes, Saurabh and I have worked together and we are friends also. I have worked with him not just as a co-actor but also with him directing me. He’s one of the most respected names we have in our field and it’s always a joy, not just to work with him, but to hang with him. He’s very knowledgeable, wise, and funny also. For me, working with Saurabh was like working with a friend.”