“It's always great working with co-stars who are great friends": Aadhya Anand on her latest series Crushed

Amazon miniTV - Amazon’s free video streaming service, has been hitting the top charts with its path-breaking content library. The streaming service recently premiered the third installment of one of its most loved romantic series, Crushed. After the success of two seasons, the show made a spectacular comeback and viewers have been loving it ever since. Created by Dice Media, this series has been directed by Mandar Kurundkar. This picturesque series features Naman Jain, Arjun Deswal, and Urvi Singh, along with Aadhya Anand. The third season of Crushed encapsulates the journey of these teenagers as they prepare to spend a month in Dehradun as part of an exchange program after taking their class 10th and 11th exams.

Aadhya shares about her experience working with her co-stars, she said, “It's always great working with co-stars who are great friends. It's an extended holiday and celebration all the time. Being the youngest, they have always been there for me in every possible way. Set life is a party with them.”On being asked about what the audience can expect from the third season of this beloved series, she mentioned, “I honestly feel Aadhya Mathur’s feelings are synonymous with the title of the show, ‘Crushed’. As the seasons unfold, she consistently grapples with emotional turmoil in her life. However, a significant shift occurs in Season 3 as a streak of confidence, strength, and decision-making takes center stage. Amidst a spectrum of emotions, she resolves to assert herself and refuses to allow others to undermine her.”